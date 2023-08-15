Kuskokwim Consortium Library calls for 'Terrifying Tales on the Tundra'

The Kuskokwim Consortium Library has a casting call for spooky stories for the Halloween storytelling special, "Terrifying Tales on the Tundra." The library is hosting the event on Oct. 27 in collaboration with Southwest Alaska Arts Group and KYUK, which will record the show to air on the radio later.

This is the second storytelling event that the library has modeled off the very popular Anchorage-area Arctic Entries, in which community members go on stage to tell a seven minute story about their lives.

“We had the first one last spring,” said library director Theresa Quiner. “And this year, because it falls right before Halloween, we're theming it for creepy stories, terrifying stories historically, you know, stories of life and death while living out in the [Yukon-Kuskokwim] Delta.”

The library anticipates working with story coaches from Arctic Entries, who volunteered last time to help people craft their stories.

“We found that, you know, the stories flow a little better if people practice ahead of time and get some feedback. And then we'll also have a dress rehearsal prior to the event,” said Quiner.

The library is current collecting pitches, either through a Google form on the library’s website or by calling up the library. They’ll start selecting the seven storytellers to perform within the next couple of weeks.

“I will tell you that our beloved mayor has pitched a few stories that are pretty creepy, and we're looking forward to having her perform,” said Quiner. “And I can tell you too that Don Reardon, who's an author who grew up in Bethel, and he lives in Anchorage, and he's a really well known author in this region in the state, he is going to actually be sharing a story himself at this event. And he'll also be co-hosting.”

Quiner said that the library is open to whatever ideas people come up with.

“I think people spend a lot of time out in nature and there's a lot of things that can go wrong. This doesn't just have to be creepy stories. It can also be things that have gone wrong, you know, maybe, you know, tales of, you know, survival on the tundra and the river. But we also, you know, like a lot of people have, you know, seen the little people and had occurrences with, you know, things like that. So that, you know, that's another idea,” said Quiner.

Local band Velma Lyall will start off the night and play during intermission. Entry is $15 for adults and free for under 18. Buyers beware.

