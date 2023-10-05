Slideshow: 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
1 of 12 — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07650.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 12 — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07584.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
3 of 12 — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907324.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
4 of 12 — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07580.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
5 of 12 — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907290.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
6 of 12 — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07622.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
7 of 12 — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907304.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
8 of 12 — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07605.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
9 of 12 — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907312.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
10 of 12 — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907352.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
11 of 12 — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07694.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
12 of 12 — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907365.jpg
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In honor of this, community members gathered at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center for the 2023 Tundra Women's Coalition Peacewalk on Oct. 4, 2023.