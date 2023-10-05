© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Slideshow: 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Gabby Salgado
Published October 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM AKDT
Community members walked from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women's Coalition in the 2023 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 4, 2023.
1 of 12  — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07650.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 12  — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07584.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
3 of 12  — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907324.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
4 of 12  — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07580.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
5 of 12  — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907290.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
6 of 12  — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07622.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
7 of 12  — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907304.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
8 of 12  — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07605.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
9 of 12  — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907312.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
10 of 12  — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907352.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
11 of 12  — 231004-MCDolan-Peacewalk-07694.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
12 of 12  — 231004_GSalgado_PeaceWalk-907365.jpg
Gabby Salgado / KYUK

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In honor of this, community members gathered at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center for the 2023 Tundra Women's Coalition Peacewalk on Oct. 4, 2023.

MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer at KYUK. In her free time, she enjoys getting outside, playing cribbage, and making art.
Gabby Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Multimedia Director for KYUK
