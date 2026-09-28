2026 Alaska Voter Guide
Ballots for Alaska’s Nov. 3 general election are set, and we’ve put together this voter guide to help you learn about the candidates and compare their positions on various issues.
You’ll see fresh Q&As with the candidates who made the ballot in the three statewide races: U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor and lieutenant governor.
And for the state House and Senate races, we’ve carried forward the Q&As we did with those candidates ahead of the August primary election, but cleaned up the candidate lists to reflect who didn’t advance or has dropped out.
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Thousands of people in or recently out of Alaska Department of Corrections custody can vote in this year’s general election, according to the organization.
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The Peltola campaign says some of the allegations are based on lies, and that others are exaggerated.
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Statewide, about 3.4% of absentee ballots were rejected for various problems, above the average for recent elections but below the record high.
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Both Alaska U.S. Senate candidates called for changes to federal fishery management. U.S. House candidates explicitly blamed bycatch for low salmon runs in Western Alaska.
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Republican Treg Taylor's running mate, business owner Candi English, will replace the former attorney general on the ballot after Taylor was disqualified over an incomplete financial disclosure.
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The Republican senator said his Democratic challenger would empower “lower 48 liberals.” Peltola blamed him for confirming Biden’s Interior secretary.