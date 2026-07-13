Slideshow: 2026 Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s Volleyball tournament
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Hit Faced celebrates their first win since 2022 at the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Hit Faced celebrates their first win since 2022 at the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Hit Faced celebrates their first win since 2022 at the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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Kiss My Ace celebrates their 3rd place finish at the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
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The Mud Dogs celebrate their second place finish at the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 11, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK
Seven teams gathered in Bethel’s sand pit on Saturday, July 11 for the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s annual mud volleyball tournament and fundraiser. The rain, wind, and cold temperatures did not keep athletes and spectators away. Starting at noon, with wind speeds reaching 20 miles an hour, teams bumped, set, and spiked for the next 8 hours. Hit Faced came out victorious with their first win since 2022, followed by first time runners-up the Muddawgs. Rounding out the top three was team Kiss My Ace.