Slideshow: 2026 Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s Volleyball tournament

Seven teams gathered in Bethel’s sand pit on Saturday, July 11 for the Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s annual mud volleyball tournament and fundraiser. The rain, wind, and cold temperatures did not keep athletes and spectators away. Starting at noon, with wind speeds reaching 20 miles an hour, teams bumped, set, and spiked for the next 8 hours. Hit Faced came out victorious with their first win since 2022, followed by first time runners-up the Muddawgs. Rounding out the top three was team Kiss My Ace.

