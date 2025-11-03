Slideshow: 2025 Bethel Halloween
1 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08184.jpg
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08152.jpg
The staff of the Kuskokwim Consortium Library dress as the Saja Boys from the popular movie K-Pop Demon Hunters for the annual Trunk or Treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
3 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08259.jpg
Some trunk-or-treat stops, like this one, encourage trick-or-treaters to play games to earn their treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
4 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08298.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
5 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08305.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
6 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08265.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
7 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08310.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
8 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08205.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
9 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08328.jpg
Adults representing different organizations around Bethel hand out candy at the library's annual Trunk or Treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
10 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08160.jpg
A trunk-or-treater with a spooky double mask waits in line to trick-or-treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
11 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08200.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
12 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08219.jpg
Kids aren't the only ones dressed up for the holiday at the library's annual Trunk or treat; Kelsi Kime and Brian Hottinger dress as Donkey and Shrek as they pass out candy. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
13 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08187.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
14 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08344.jpg
A lucky trunk-or-treater receives a full-sized caramel apple. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
15 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08164.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
16 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08181.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
17 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08156.jpg
The line of trunk-or-treaters rushes forward as soon as Library Director Theresa Quiner announces that trick-or-treating is open for business. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
18 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08180.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
19 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08237.jpg
Adults dress in costume and decorate their trunks for the Kuskokwim Consortium Library's annual Trunk or Treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
20 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08168.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
21 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08292.jpg
Alaska State Troopers offer a photo-op at their Trunk or Treat booth. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
22 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08318.jpg
Students and teachers from the Lower Kuskokwim School District hand out candy at the library's annual Trunk or Treat event. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
23 of 42 — 251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat/251031-MCDolan-TrunkorTreat-08252.jpg
Bethel Family Clinic passes out goodies to trunk-or-treaters. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
24 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08401.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
25 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08375.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
26 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08369.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
27 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08437.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
28 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08475.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
29 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08522.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
30 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08528.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
31 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08524.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
32 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08446.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
33 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08559.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
34 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08568.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
35 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08574.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
36 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08581.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
37 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08586.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
38 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08589.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
39 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08610.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
40 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08632.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
41 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08638.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
42 of 42 — 251031_Haunted House/251031_GSalgado_Haunted House-08671.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Hot dogs and elves and skeletons — oh my!
Halloween in Bethel this year was full of festivities. From the Kuskokwim Consortium Library’s annual Trunk or Treat to haunted houses and more, families were not lacking in choices for how to spend their Halloween evening.
At the Cultural Center, the line of trunk-or-treaters curved around the parking lot as costumed children went from car to car for tricks and treats. Next door, treats turned to tricks inside of the Bethel Fire Department’s Haunted House, and again at KYUK, where the second annual haunted house in collaboration with Teens Acting Against Violence and Bethel Actors Guild took on the theme of a haunted carnival with creepy clowns galore.