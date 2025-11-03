Slideshow: 2025 Bethel Halloween

Hot dogs and elves and skeletons — oh my!

Halloween in Bethel this year was full of festivities. From the Kuskokwim Consortium Library’s annual Trunk or Treat to haunted houses and more, families were not lacking in choices for how to spend their Halloween evening.

At the Cultural Center, the line of trunk-or-treaters curved around the parking lot as costumed children went from car to car for tricks and treats. Next door, treats turned to tricks inside of the Bethel Fire Department’s Haunted House, and again at KYUK, where the second annual haunted house in collaboration with Teens Acting Against Violence and Bethel Actors Guild took on the theme of a haunted carnival with creepy clowns galore.