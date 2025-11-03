© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: 2025 Bethel Halloween

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Published November 3, 2025 at 11:30 AM AKST
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The staff of the Kuskokwim Consortium Library dress as the Saja Boys from the popular movie K-Pop Demon Hunters for the annual Trunk or Treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
The staff of the Kuskokwim Consortium Library dress as the Saja Boys from the popular movie K-Pop Demon Hunters for the annual Trunk or Treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Some trunk-or-treat stops, like this one, encourage trick-or-treaters to play games to earn their treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
Some trunk-or-treat stops, like this one, encourage trick-or-treaters to play games to earn their treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Adults representing different organizations around Bethel hand out candy at the library's annual Trunk or Treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
Adults representing different organizations around Bethel hand out candy at the library's annual Trunk or Treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A trunk-or-treater with a spooky double mask waits in line to trick-or-treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
A trunk-or-treater with a spooky double mask waits in line to trick-or-treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kids aren't the only ones dressed up for the holiday at the library's annual Trunk or treat; Kelsi Kime and Brian Hottinger dress as Donkey and Shrek as they pass out candy. Oct. 31, 2025.
Kids aren't the only ones dressed up for the holiday at the library's annual Trunk or treat; Kelsi Kime and Brian Hottinger dress as Donkey and Shrek as they pass out candy. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A lucky trunk-or-treater receives a full-sized caramel apple. Oct. 31, 2025.
A lucky trunk-or-treater receives a full-sized caramel apple. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The line of trunk-or-treaters rushes forward as soon as Library Director Theresa Quiner announces that trick-or-treating is open for business. Oct. 31, 2025.
The line of trunk-or-treaters rushes forward as soon as Library Director Theresa Quiner announces that trick-or-treating is open for business. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Adults dress in costume and decorate their trunks for the Kuskokwim Consortium Library's annual Trunk or Treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
Adults dress in costume and decorate their trunks for the Kuskokwim Consortium Library's annual Trunk or Treat. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
Trunk-or-treaters, dressed in a variety of different costumes, wait their turn in line. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Alaska State Troopers offer a photo-op at their Trunk or Treat booth. Oct. 31, 2025.
Alaska State Troopers offer a photo-op at their Trunk or Treat booth. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Students and teachers from the Lower Kuskokwim School District hand out candy at the library's annual Trunk or Treat event. Oct. 31, 2025.
Students and teachers from the Lower Kuskokwim School District hand out candy at the library's annual Trunk or Treat event. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel Family Clinic passes out goodies to trunk-or-treaters. Oct. 31, 2025.
Bethel Family Clinic passes out goodies to trunk-or-treaters. Oct. 31, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and Bethel Actor's Guild host a "Haunted Carnival" haunted house on Oct. 31, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK

Hot dogs and elves and skeletons — oh my!

Halloween in Bethel this year was full of festivities. From the Kuskokwim Consortium Library’s annual Trunk or Treat to haunted houses and more, families were not lacking in choices for how to spend their Halloween evening.

At the Cultural Center, the line of trunk-or-treaters curved around the parking lot as costumed children went from car to car for tricks and treats. Next door, treats turned to tricks inside of the Bethel Fire Department’s Haunted House, and again at KYUK, where the second annual haunted house in collaboration with Teens Acting Against Violence and Bethel Actors Guild took on the theme of a haunted carnival with creepy clowns galore.
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Multimedia Director for KYUK
