Slideshow: Bethel Regional High School's Senior Parade
1 of 12 — 240516-MCDolan-SeniorParade-07642.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 12 — 240516_GSalgado_SeniorParade-07765.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
3 of 12 — 240516_GSalgado_SeniorParade-07736.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
4 of 12 — 240516_GSalgado_SeniorParade-0416.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
5 of 12 — 240516-MCDolan-SeniorParade-07668.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
6 of 12 — 240516_GSalgado_SeniorParade-07742.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
7 of 12 — 240516-MCDolan-SeniorParade-07676.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
8 of 12 — C5103.Still001.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Alexander Salonga
9 of 12 — 240516-MCDolan-SeniorParade-07682.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
10 of 12 — 240516-MCDolan-SeniorParade-07710.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
11 of 12 — 240516-MCDolan-SeniorParade-07715.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
12 of 12 — 240516_GSalgado_SeniorParade-07823.jpg
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
Four years ago, Bethel’s Class of 2024 entered high school amidst a global pandemic. Yesterday, they drove through town in the annual Senior Parade, cheered on by friends and family as they celebrated the completion of their time at BRHS.
Graduation will take place tonight, May 17, at 6:00 p.m. in the BRHS gymnasium.
Congratulations to the class of 2024!