Slideshow: Bethel Regional High School's Senior Parade

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Gabby SalgadoAlexander Salonga
Published May 17, 2024 at 11:38 AM AKDT
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Alexander Salonga
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel Regional High School's class of 2024 parades through town to celebrate their graduation. May 16, 2024.
Gabby Salgado

Four years ago, Bethel’s Class of 2024 entered high school amidst a global pandemic. Yesterday, they drove through town in the annual Senior Parade, cheered on by friends and family as they celebrated the completion of their time at BRHS.

Graduation will take place tonight, May 17, at 6:00 p.m. in the BRHS gymnasium.

Congratulations to the class of 2024!
Education
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
Gabby Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Multimedia Director for KYUK
Alexander Salonga
Alexander Salonga (he/him) is the newest Jesuit Volunteer at KYUK and will be working as the Wellness Programming Producer. He is from Orange County, California and attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.
