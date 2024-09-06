Akiak man charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly beating 7 sled dogs to death

An Akiak man has been charged with multiple animal cruelty felonies for allegedly beating seven dogs to death after a family dispute.

Twenty-three-year-old Charles Ivan faces charges of felony burglary, nine felony counts of cruelty to animals, and multiple misdemeanor theft-related counts, all stemming from an alleged dispute the night of Sept. 1.

Alaska State Troopers allege that over the course of the dispute, which happened at multiple family residences, Ivan damaged electronics and stole tobacco and rolling papers. According to a trooper statement, he then allegedly walked to his father’s dog yard, removed nine sled dogs from their tethers, chained them by their necks, and used a stick to beat them to death. Charging documents state that a witness was able to intervene and save two of the nine dogs.

According to arraignment documents, Ivan intends to represent himself. As of Sept. 5, he was in custody at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel with bail set at $20,000.

His next court date is a representation hearing scheduled for Sept. 11 in Bethel court.