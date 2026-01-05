© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Warriors basketball squads fight hard in first games of the season in Anchorage

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published January 5, 2026 at 10:41 AM AKST
Bethel Warrior Jayden Fredericks plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 2, 2026.
1 of 7  — Jayden Fredricks_Jr. .JPG
Bethel Warrior Jayden Fredericks plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 2, 2026.
Shane Iverson
Bethel Lady Warrior Brianna Fredericks plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 3, 2026.
2 of 7  — Brianna Fredericks_Soph.JPG
Bethel Lady Warrior Brianna Fredericks plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 3, 2026.
Shane Iverson
Bethel Warrior Kemuel Latham plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 1, 2026.
3 of 7  — Kemuel Latham_Jr.JPG
Bethel Warrior Kemuel Latham plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 1, 2026.
Shane Iverson
Bethel Lady Warrior MaeLynn Fredericks Sr. plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 3, 2026.
4 of 7  — Maeyln Fredericks_Sr..JPG
Bethel Lady Warrior MaeLynn Fredericks Sr. plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 3, 2026.
Shane Iverson
Bethel Warrior Jackson Iverson plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 2, 2026.
5 of 7  — Jackon Iverson_ Jr.JPG
Bethel Warrior Jackson Iverson plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 2, 2026.
Shane Iverson
Bethel Lady Warrior Hannah Leinberger plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 3, 2026.
6 of 7  — Hannah Lienberger_Sr.JPG
Bethel Lady Warrior Hannah Leinberger plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 3, 2026.
Shane Iverson
Bethel Warrior Ethan Wheeler plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 1, 2026.
7 of 7  — Ethan Wheeler_Jr.JPG
Bethel Warrior Ethan Wheeler plays in the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational basketball tournament in Anchorage on Jan. 1, 2026.
Shane Iverson

Bethel Warriors varsity basketball squads traveled to Anchorage for the new year to play their first games of the season at the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational.

The Warriors boys got off to a good start with a win over the Selawik Wolves on New Year’s Day, 75 to 51. But the Barrow Whalers turned the tables on the Warriors on Jan. 2, winning 62 to 40. On the final day of the tournament, the Warriors were able to oust the Homer Mariners, 68 to 43, taking third in the invitational.

The Warriors girls had a tough go of their first game of the season, losing 7 to 82 to the Mountain City Christian Academy Lady Lions. On Jan. 2, they lost 20 to 50 to the Kenai Kardinals. But on the final day of the tournament, the Warrior girls came back strong in the second half against the Selawik Lady Wolves, who managed to hold on and win over the Lady Warriors, 50 to 47.

The Warriors head next to Kenai Central High School on Jan. 14 to take on the Kardinals on their home turf.
Tags
Sports Bethel Warriors
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson