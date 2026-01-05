Warriors basketball squads fight hard in first games of the season in Anchorage

Bethel Warriors varsity basketball squads traveled to Anchorage for the new year to play their first games of the season at the Mountain City Christian Academy Invitational.

The Warriors boys got off to a good start with a win over the Selawik Wolves on New Year’s Day, 75 to 51. But the Barrow Whalers turned the tables on the Warriors on Jan. 2, winning 62 to 40. On the final day of the tournament, the Warriors were able to oust the Homer Mariners, 68 to 43, taking third in the invitational.

The Warriors girls had a tough go of their first game of the season, losing 7 to 82 to the Mountain City Christian Academy Lady Lions. On Jan. 2, they lost 20 to 50 to the Kenai Kardinals. But on the final day of the tournament, the Warrior girls came back strong in the second half against the Selawik Lady Wolves, who managed to hold on and win over the Lady Warriors, 50 to 47.

The Warriors head next to Kenai Central High School on Jan. 14 to take on the Kardinals on their home turf.