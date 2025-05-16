Lady Warriors captain signs on to play college hoops in Washington

One of the graduating seniors of Bethel Regional High School (BRHS) has earned a distinction that hasn’t been seen in decades for the Lady Warriors basketball team. On May 14, Briella Herron signed her letter of intent to play college hoops, joining the Olympic College Rangers in Bremerton, Washington, a school in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).

Surrounded by peers, teachers, family, and friends, Herron sat down at a table in the middle of the gym with the letter of intent. BRHS principal Alicia Miner emceed the occasion.

"This is a big moment for her. She's going to go ahead and sign the papers … and go Warriors!" Miner said.

Herron signed the letter as part of an event where educators and community leaders doled out dozens of awards and scholarships to the soon-to-be graduates of the Class of 2025.

Herron has been playing basketball since the fourth grade. She joined the girls’ varsity squad while a freshman. Throughout her high school career, she established a reputation as a fierce point guard, and as a skilled captain in her senior year, averaging 16 points per game.

"I'm excited to go into playing for, like, a new team and a whole new everything," Herron said.

Herron said that when she met her future coach at this year’s Senior All-Star Game in Anchorage, she knew Olympic College was the right choice.

"The coach came up to me and we kind of just clicked. So I was like, I'm going for it," Herron said.

When asked what her college basketball goals were, Herron said that remains to be determined.

"I don't know. We're gonna go and find that out," Herron said.