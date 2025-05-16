© 2025 KYUK
Lady Warriors captain signs on to play college hoops in Washington

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:20 AM AKDT
Bethel senior Briella Herron is surrounded by her parents and coach Regina Lieb as she signs her letter of intent to play basketball at Olympic College following her graduation from Bethel Regional High School. May 14, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
Bethel senior Briella Herron is surrounded by her parents and coach Regina Lieb as she signs her letter of intent to play basketball at Olympic College following her graduation from Bethel Regional High School. May 14, 2025.

One of the graduating seniors of Bethel Regional High School (BRHS) has earned a distinction that hasn’t been seen in decades for the Lady Warriors basketball team. On May 14, Briella Herron signed her letter of intent to play college hoops, joining the Olympic College Rangers in Bremerton, Washington, a school in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).

Surrounded by peers, teachers, family, and friends, Herron sat down at a table in the middle of the gym with the letter of intent. BRHS principal Alicia Miner emceed the occasion.

"This is a big moment for her. She's going to go ahead and sign the papers … and go Warriors!" Miner said.

Herron signed the letter as part of an event where educators and community leaders doled out dozens of awards and scholarships to the soon-to-be graduates of the Class of 2025.

Herron has been playing basketball since the fourth grade. She joined the girls’ varsity squad while a freshman. Throughout her high school career, she established a reputation as a fierce point guard, and as a skilled captain in her senior year, averaging 16 points per game.

"I'm excited to go into playing for, like, a new team and a whole new everything," Herron said.

Herron said that when she met her future coach at this year’s Senior All-Star Game in Anchorage, she knew Olympic College was the right choice.

"The coach came up to me and we kind of just clicked. So I was like, I'm going for it," Herron said.

When asked what her college basketball goals were, Herron said that remains to be determined.

"I don't know. We're gonna go and find that out," Herron said.

To catch Herron in action next season, watch streamed games on the Olympic College Athletics YouTube page.
