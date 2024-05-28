Bethel junior wins first state track medal in program history

A Bethel Regional High School athlete has won a state track and field medal for the first time in the school’s history, according to the school’s track and field coaches.

Junior Ned Peters ran his way to fourth place in the 3200-meter race at the ASAA Division II State Championships at Dimond High School in Anchorage, which took place from May 24 to May 25, with a time of 10:05.31. He narrowly beat out the fifth-place competitor, who finished just 7 milliseconds behind.

The 3200, an approximately two-mile race, is the longest event competed in at the Alaska high school track level.

Junior Sheldon Smith competed in the triple jump and came in 14th place with a jump of 32 feet, 11.5 inches.

Overall, BRHS’s three-person boys state track team placed 18th out of 19 teams competing at the 2024 state championships. Bethel didn’t send a girls team to state this year.