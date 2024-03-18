Y-K Delta basketball teams come up short of glory in 1A/2A state championships

Dozens of teams representing small schools across the state descended on the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage from March 13 to March 16 for the finale of their hard-fought seasons in the 1A/2A ASAA State Championships.

In the end, the King Cove T-Jacks came out on top for the 1A boys, beating out the defending state champs, the Kake Thunderbirds, 39-31. In 2023, the Thunderbirds generated significant buzz in high school hoops by going undefeated during the regular season. But 2024 was not their year.

While Aniak fans had high hopes for their hometown team at state, the Halfbreeds ultimately lost out in the opening round of the tournament to the King Cove T-Jacks 40-80. But in consolation games, Aniak went on to handily beat out the Nunamiut Amaguq and Kipnuk Falcons.

On the 1A girls side, the Fort Yukon Lady Eagles took home the championship, beating the Newhalen Lady Malamutes 62-51. While Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta fans were watching the Napaskiak Lady Hawks closely at state, the team ultimately took a heavy loss to Fort Yukon in the opening round, 38-78

For 2A boys, the Hooper Bay Warriors fought valiantly, but ultimately lost the championship to the Petersburg Vikings 33-41. Finally, for 2A girls, the Metlakatla Lady Chiefs prevailed over the Tikigaq Harpooners 51-42 to take state.