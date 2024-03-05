Napaskiak girls and Kipnuk boys basketball teams dominate 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament in Bethel
Sixteen boys and girls high school basketball teams from across Western Alaska came to the Warrior Dome in Bethel from March 2 to March 4 to go hard in the paint for the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament. Only one girls team and one boys team would advance to state.
In the end, the Kipnuk Falcons emerged as the champions for the boys, defeating the Tuntutuliak Blue Jays in overtime to win 61 to 53.
Assistant coach Rico Jardiniano said that it was a thrill and a new experience to see his team come out on top.
“Coach has been reminding them to play hard. I was just there to motivate them and give them the cheer that they need,” Jardiniano said. “This is the game of their lifetime, and I’m so proud of Kipnuk.”
For the girls, the Napaskiak Hawks fought hard to beat out the Tuntutuliak Blue Jays 55 to 48. Head coach Kim Nicholai said that she was proud of her team for their perseverance throughout the entire season.
For the third-place slot in the boys tournament, the Chefornak Shamans came from behind to overtake the Toksook Bay Islanders 55 to 53. On the girls side, the Kwethluk Lady Carayiit nabbed third place by a one-point margin over the Chefornak Lady Shamans, 53 to 52.
Following their victories, the Kipnuk Falcons and the Napaskiak Lady Hawks will both be descending on the state 1A/2A championships from March 13 to March 16 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. They will face other 1A teams from across Western Alaska, including the Aniak Halfbreeds, Scammon Bay Eagles, and Emmonak Huskies on the boys side, and the Akiak Thunderbolts, Scammon Bay Eagles, and St. Mary’s Eagles on the girls side.
Catch a livestream of the 2024 1A/2A State Basketball Championships here, or listen by tuning in to KYUK 640 AM.
Boys Results
- Champion - Kipnuk Falcons
- Runner-up - Tuntutuliak Blue Jays
- 3rd place - Chefornak Shamans
- 4th place - Toksook Bay Islanders
- 5th place - Kwethluk Carayiit
- 6th place - Eek Cougars
- Tied for 7th place - Kasigluk-Akula Tundra Foxes
- Tied for 7th place - Kasigluk-Akiuk Grizzlies
Girls Results
- Champion - Napaskiak Hawks
- Runner-up - Tuntutuliak Blue Jays
- 3rd place - Kwethluk Carayiit
- 4th place - Kasigluk-Akiuk Grizzlies
- 5th place - Kongiganak Wolverines
- 6th place - Newtok Jaegers
- Tied for 7th place - Chefornak Shamans
- Tied for 7th place - Toksook Bay Islanders
Sage Smiley contributed reporting to this story.