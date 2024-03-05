Napaskiak girls and Kipnuk boys basketball teams dominate 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament in Bethel

Sixteen boys and girls high school basketball teams from across Western Alaska came to the Warrior Dome in Bethel from March 2 to March 4 to go hard in the paint for the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament. Only one girls team and one boys team would advance to state.

In the end, the Kipnuk Falcons emerged as the champions for the boys, defeating the Tuntutuliak Blue Jays in overtime to win 61 to 53.

Assistant coach Rico Jardiniano said that it was a thrill and a new experience to see his team come out on top.

“Coach has been reminding them to play hard. I was just there to motivate them and give them the cheer that they need,” Jardiniano said. “This is the game of their lifetime, and I’m so proud of Kipnuk.”

Sage Smiley / KYUK Kipnuk Falcons assistant coach Rico Jardiniano (center) celebrates the team's championship victory over the Tuntutuliak Blue Jays in the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024.

For the girls, the Napaskiak Hawks fought hard to beat out the Tuntutuliak Blue Jays 55 to 48. Head coach Kim Nicholai said that she was proud of her team for their perseverance throughout the entire season.

Sage Smiley / KYUK Napaskiak Lady Hawks head coach Kim Nicholai embraces a supporter after her team's championship victory against the Tuntutuliak Lady Blue Jays in the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024.

For the third-place slot in the boys tournament, the Chefornak Shamans came from behind to overtake the Toksook Bay Islanders 55 to 53. On the girls side, the Kwethluk Lady Carayiit nabbed third place by a one-point margin over the Chefornak Lady Shamans, 53 to 52.

Following their victories, the Kipnuk Falcons and the Napaskiak Lady Hawks will both be descending on the state 1A/2A championships from March 13 to March 16 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. They will face other 1A teams from across Western Alaska, including the Aniak Halfbreeds, Scammon Bay Eagles, and Emmonak Huskies on the boys side, and the Akiak Thunderbolts, Scammon Bay Eagles, and St. Mary’s Eagles on the girls side.

Catch a livestream of the 2024 1A/2A State Basketball Championships here, or listen by tuning in to KYUK 640 AM.

1 of 8 — IMG_2070.JPG Tuntutuliak Blue Jay Jordan Carl (#24) drives for the hoop against the Kipnuk Falcons in the championship game of the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024. Sage Smiley / KYUK 2 of 8 — IMG_2044.JPG The Kipnuk Falcons and Tuntutuliak Blue Jays tip off in the championship game of the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024. Sage Smiley / KYUK 3 of 8 — IMG_2110.JPG Fans cheer on the Kipunuk Falcons in the championship game against the Tuntutuliak Blue Jays at the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024. Sage Smiley / KYUK 4 of 8 — IMG_2174.JPG The Kipnuk Falcons celebrate their championship victory over the Tuntutuliak Blue Jays in the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024. Sage Smiley / KYUK 5 of 8 — IMG_1939.JPG Tuntutuliak Lady Blue Jay Shalisa McDalton (#4) drives to the hoop against the Napaskiak Lady Hawks in the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024. Sage Smiley / KYUK 6 of 8 — IMG_1977.JPG The Tuntutuliak Lady Blue Jays and Napaskiak Lady Hawks struggle for possession in the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024. Sage Smiley / KYUK 7 of 8 — IMG_2005.JPG Napaskiak Lady Hawk Hilary Larson shoots a free throw in the finals against the Tuntutuliak Lady Blue Jays in the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024. Sage Smiley / KYUK 8 of 8 — IMG_2015.JPG The Napaskiak Lady Hawks celebrate their victory over the Tuntutuliak Lady Blue Jays in the 36th Annual Coastal Conference 1A Tournament at the Warrior Dome in Bethel on March 4, 2024. Sage Smiley / KYUK

Boys Results

Champion - Kipnuk Falcons

Runner-up - Tuntutuliak Blue Jays

3rd place - Chefornak Shamans

4th place - Toksook Bay Islanders

5th place - Kwethluk Carayiit

6th place - Eek Cougars

Tied for 7th place - Kasigluk-Akula Tundra Foxes

Tied for 7th place - Kasigluk-Akiuk Grizzlies

Girls Results

Champion - Napaskiak Hawks

Runner-up - Tuntutuliak Blue Jays

3rd place - Kwethluk Carayiit

4th place - Kasigluk-Akiuk Grizzlies

5th place - Kongiganak Wolverines

6th place - Newtok Jaegers

Tied for 7th place - Chefornak Shamans

Tied for 7th place - Toksook Bay Islanders

Sage Smiley contributed reporting to this story.