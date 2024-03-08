'I love my area, I love my tribe': Hear from fans at the Coastal Conference basketball finals
Fans cheer on the Tuntutuliak Lady Blue Jays at the Coastal Conference Championship Finals on March 4, 2024.
Napaskiak Lady Hawks supporters cheer on their team, March 4, 2024.
Spectators waited in line for up to 12 hours for the final games of the 1A Coastal Conference Championships in Bethel on March 4, 2024.
Kipnuk Falcons fans cheer on their team, March 4, 2024.
Basketball fans from around the region came to Bethel at the beginning of March to cheer on teams at the 1A Coastal Conference Championships.
KYUK’s Sage Smiley talked to fans inside the Warrior Dome and in line for the biggest small school basketball games of the year, and sent this audio postcard.
In the end, the Napaskiak Lady Hawks and the Kipnuk Falcons won the girls’ and boys’ championship games and head to the state tournament held March 13 to 16 in Anchorage.