Local junior varsity basketball teams took over the BRHS gym this weekend

Late last week, the 2024 VFW Post 10041 Basketball Tournament took over Bethel Regional High School’s gymnasium for three days of junior varsity basketball games.

On Feb. 1, the first day of the tournament, the junior varsity (JV) girls basketball team from Kalskag beat the Toksook Bay Islanders 37 to 26. But on the boys' end the Toksook Bay Islanders took the win, beating the Kalskag Grizzlies 87 to 41.

That same day, the JV Kwethluk girls team trounced the lady Aniak Halfbreeds 64 to 25. But the Aniak boys team just scraped out a win, beating the Kwethluk boys 73 to 72.

In the fifth game of the tournament’s first day, both teams from Chefornak beat the Dillingham Wolverines. The Chefornak girls won 43 to 33, while the boys team beat Dillingham 45 to 27.

The Bethel Warriors overpowered the Emmonak Huskies that day, with the girls triumphing 48 to 26 and the boys winning 40 to 28.

On day two, the teams faced off against new opponents. Dillingham championed both games, with the boys beating Kalskag 55 to 40. The Dillingham girls also won, beating Toksook Bay 38 to 26.

The Kwethluk boys and girls both won on day two, with the girls team beating Bethel 40 to 15, and the boys team beating Emmonak 51 to 45.

Meanwhile, the Emmonak girls lost to the Aniak Halfbreeds 46 to 51, and the Bethel boys brought it back for the school, beating Aniak 50 to 46.

The Chefornak Shamans dominated on their second day. The girls beat the Kalskag Grizzlies 59 to 28, while the boys won 83 to 41.

On the final day of the tournament, both Emmonak games went into overtime to finish. The Toksook Bay girls went into overtime against the Emmonak Huskies, tying it 38 to 38 before Toksook Bay took the final point, winning the game. The Emmonak boys won in overtime with a 68 to 60 victory over the Kalskag Grizzlies.

That day, the Dillingham girls won and the boys lost, with the Dillingham girls beating the Aniak Halfbreeds 48 to 31. The Dillingham boys lost 51 to 44 to Kwethluk.

Bethel won both of their games with the Warrior girls beating Kalskag 48 to 35, and the Warrior boys beating the Toksook Bay Islanders 62 to 58.

The Aniak JV boys beat the Chefornak Shamans 66 to 48, while the Chefornak girls JV team won 49 to 45 against the Kwethluk girls.

The varsity teams were tied up in Seward in the Seahawks Classic tournament. Those results will be coming soon.

