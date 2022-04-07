© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Warmer weather makes travel by ice road dangerous for trucks

KYUK | By Elyssa Loughlin
Published April 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM AKDT
Courtesy of Mark Leary & Bethel Search and Rescue
Bethel Search and Rescue Volunteers retrieved a truck that fell through the Kuskokwim Ice Road below Akiak on March 30, 2022.

Warm spring temperatures are starting to degrade the Kuskokwim Ice Road. Mark Leary, who leads the Kuskokwim Ice Road Crew for the Native Village of Napaimute, says that the ice conditions are deteriorating despite recent chilly weather. “You have to be very cautious,” Leary said. “I wouldn't recommend people that aren't experienced to be out there.”

Leary says areas to be completely avoided due to dangerous conditions include Straight Slough, the bend above Napaskiak, the bend below Akiak, and the Bogus Creek area.

In certain areas of the river, the Ice Road Crew has noticed four inch decreases in ice thickness in multiple areas.

On March 30, following a day of warm temperatures, a truck fell through the ice just below Akiak. Bethel Search and Rescue volunteers were able to retrieve the vehicle, but the group no longer advises truck travel between Akiak and Bethel.

Leary says travel by snow machine and four wheeler is expected to be safe for now, but he recommends using caution and looking out for potholes in the ice.

“It feels like winter. It's not, it's spring,” Leary reminds travelers. “The sun is strong and there's changes going on out there every day. You have to be careful and observant.”

Elyssa Loughlin
Elyssa (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer and a second year Jesuit Volunteer/Americorps Member at KYUK. She loves dogs, listening to podcasts and playing ABBA to close out the Birthday Line.
