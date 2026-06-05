Y-K Delta wildfowl harvest closed through early July

The harvest of spring waterfowl on the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta will be closed through early July.

The Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge announced a 30-day closure for all migratory bird species. The closure will be in effect from June 6 through July 6 and applies to the entire region. The only exception is scoters, which have their own closure from June 11 through July 11.

According to refuge managers, the emergency closure comes following input from United States Fish and Wildlife Service field biologists and the Association of Village Council Presidents' Waterfowl Conservation Committee.

The closure will occur during the nesting period for migratory birds.

An additional closure remains in effect for black brant from egg-laying until the young birds are fledged. That closure will end on July 21.

There is also a closure for emperor geese, including eggs, following a decline in their population. That closure will remain in effect until the population increases to a healthy level and currently applies to the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

The refuge also has issued a special notice for avian influenza, which has been detected in the Y-K Delta. Sightings of sick or dead birds can be reported at 1-866-527-3358.

For the latest on waterfowl and shorebird conservation efforts on the Y-K Delta, listen to a May 20 special show hosted by the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge.