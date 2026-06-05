An update on waterfowl and shorebird conservation from the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge

Christopher Tulik — lead refuge information technician for the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge (YDNWR) — hosts a call-in show providing important updates on conservation efforts to protect waterfowl and shorebirds on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Guests include:

- Christian Alexie Jr., refuge information technician, YDNWR

- Emmitt Nicori, refuge information technician, YDNWR

- Bryan Daniels, supervisory biologist, YDNWR

Recorded on May 20, 2026

