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Radio Specials

An update on waterfowl and shorebird conservation from the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge

Published June 5, 2026 at 4:51 PM AKDT
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Christopher Tulik — lead refuge information technician for the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge (YDNWR) — hosts a call-in show providing important updates on conservation efforts to protect waterfowl and shorebirds on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Guests include:

- Christian Alexie Jr., refuge information technician, YDNWR
- Emmitt Nicori, refuge information technician, YDNWR
- Bryan Daniels, supervisory biologist, YDNWR

Recorded on May 20, 2026

Radio Specials