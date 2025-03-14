Milder spring breakup predicted for lower Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers

Breakup on the lower Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers this year may be milder than normal, according to an initial river breakup report released by the Alaska Pacific River Forecast Center on March 13.

The center is a branch of the National Weather Service focused on monitoring river conditions, including breakup, freeze-up, and flood potential. In its initial predictions, the center pointed to this winter’s low snowpack and warmer-than-average temperatures as the reason for a below average breakup flooding potential along the lower Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.

This winter has been the sixth warmest on record for the Bethel area in the past century and has resulted in much less snowpack overall. The initial breakup report notes that snow depths this time of year in Bethel and Aniak are between a third and a quarter of what they were in 2024. Parts of the state’s Interior that experienced higher-than-normal levels of snowpack this winter are forecasted to have higher flooding potential come breakup.

Typically, river breakups with more severe flooding correlate with cooler temperatures in April, followed by a dramatic increase in warming in May — a sudden flick of the switch. But forecasted temperatures across Western Alaska for those early spring months are overall warmer this year. And because temperatures won’t be shifting from extreme cold, there’s a lower likelihood of a dramatic change.

The report is just an initial prediction, though, and the Alaska Pacific River Forecast Center hasn’t estimated a breakup date yet. Temperatures in April and May will ultimately determine the severity of river breakup. The next breakup report is anticipated for March 25.