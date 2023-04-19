A community call to discuss breakup on the Kuskokwim River

The Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center team will be hosting a community call at 10 a.m. on April 25 to discuss conditions on the Kuskokwim River and the potential for issues with breakup. The National Weather Service will give a brief presentation, and then they hope to hear from the community about conditions in their area.

So far, they’ve found above-average snowpack statewide, and they found that the measured ice thickness on the Kuskokwim is normal to below-average in some places. They expect this year’s breakup to be several days later than usual, trends point toward a more dynamic one, and flood potential more likely than usual, though with average flood potential on the YK Delta area. Colder temperatures are also forecast.

To join the conversation call, toll-free, at 10 a.m. on April 25th: the number is 1-866-203-1705, and the Participant Code: 1145901.