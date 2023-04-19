© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Science and Environment

A community call to discuss breakup on the Kuskokwim River

KYUK | By Sunni Bean
Published April 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM AKDT
Ice continues to float downriver during the Kuskokwim River breakup in Bethel, Alaska on May 6, 2020.
Katie Basile
/
KYUK

The Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center team will be hosting a community call at 10 a.m. on April 25 to discuss conditions on the Kuskokwim River and the potential for issues with breakup. The National Weather Service will give a brief presentation, and then they hope to hear from the community about conditions in their area.

So far, they’ve found above-average snowpack statewide, and they found that the measured ice thickness on the Kuskokwim is normal to below-average in some places. They expect this year’s breakup to be several days later than usual, trends point toward a more dynamic one, and flood potential more likely than usual, though with average flood potential on the YK Delta area. Colder temperatures are also forecast.

To join the conversation call, toll-free, at 10 a.m. on April 25th: the number is 1-866-203-1705, and the Participant Code: 1145901.

Sunni Bean
Sunni is a reporter and radio lover. Her favorite part of the job is sitting down and having a good conversation.
