Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR)'s first aerial survey of Kuskokwim River freeze-up on Nov. 18 found a lot of open water as warm weather has left conditions unsafe for travel.

"Getting up in the air showed us how really how far behind we are, in some places, and in other places, it's not so bad," BSAR member Mark Leary said on KYUK’s "River Watch" call-in show the day after flying. "The first message, I guess, is to stay off the river right now."

Despite the slow freeze-up, Leary said he was surprised to see ice extending 18 miles below the mouth of the Johnson River, 8 miles further than in 2025. Additionally, main channel ice between the mouth of the Johnson River and Napakiak appeared to be well frozen.

Between Napakiak and Bethel, surveyors found large stretches of open water and thin ice. Near Bethel, they saw dangerous conditions in Strait Slough, past the old airport, and along the east side of Bethel’s island. They also saw large areas of open water at the Bethel bluffs and the mouth of the Gweek River.

The longest stretch of open water was on Kuskokuak Slough, beginning near the mouth of the mostly unfrozen Kwethluk River.

"From that point below the mouth of Kwethluk River all the way to the upper end, where it comes back out, the whole slough is wide open," Leary said.

Upriver from Bethel, a huge hole stretched from bank to bank in front of Akiak, while Akiak’s nearby shortcut slough was packed in with rough ice.

Eight miles below Tuluksak, surveyors found another long stretch of open water and another large open area at the mouth of the Tuluksak River. The flight turned back to Bethel at the upper end of the freeze-up, 14 miles above Kalskag.

Leary said conditions may be favorable in some areas for manaqing and set netting, but that travel on the river remains off the table without colder weather. He said having one tool on hand takes the guesswork out of gauging the freeze-up.

"As long as you have an ice pick in front of you, you can go anywhere safely. You hit the ice in front of you one time. If it goes through, you stop. You look for a different way. If it doesn't go through and you hit it two times, keep walking. Take a step. Check," Leary said.

BSAR plans to fly its second aerial survey of the season once temperatures drop and ice conditions improve. Read the full aerial survey report here.