FEMA asks Halong disaster assistance recipients to keep receipts

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that anyone receiving money from the agency for impacts from the October 2025 storms and flooding in Western Alaska should keep receipts for all disaster-related expenses.

In a notice sent Sept. 9, the agency reminded recipients that assistance funds should only be used for eligible expenses, ranging from home repair and school supplies, to medical expenses and equipment required for subsistence.

FEMA said that participants in its Continued Temporary Housing Assistance program should also keep receipts to show that funds were used for temporary housing.

FEMA said that all receipts should be kept for at least three years, and that the agency cannot pay duplicate expenses.

The agency said by email on Sept. 10 that every one of the 2,511 applicants that had been approved for individual assistance received a detailed letter from FEMA outlining what the funds are designated for.

The agency said the notice regarding receipts was sent out as a periodic reminder, and that there hadn’t been specific issues or concerns regarding the keeping of receipts.

Eligible Expenses for FEMA grants include: