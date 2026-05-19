Yukon River breakup floods Holy Cross as Russian Mission remains under flood warning

Some communities along the lower Yukon River are flooding as breakup rolls down the river.

In the community of Holy Cross, flooding has entered two households. Residents have been evacuated to a local lodge.

Dave Walker, the city’s water plant operator, said that since early on May 19, the airstrip in Holy Cross has been covered with water and appears unable to be used. He’s worried about its structural integrity when the water recedes.

“Probably even if the water goes down ... it may be too soft or unsafe for them to land on it for a while,” Walker said. “We're in for a kind of long haul.”

Due to flooding in the lower side of town, Holy Cross turned off power at the gas station and lift station. The city has also turned off water to the south loop of town following a major leak in the water system. Those residences remain without piped water, but are able to haul water from the community’s washeteria. The rest of town continues to have access to electricity, water, and sewer.

Walker said that in over 40 years of living in the community, this breakup flooding feels out of the ordinary.

“I've seen it come up since I lived here twice, but not as high as it is now,” Walker said.

Downriver, the community of Russian Mission is bracing for potential flooding.

As of May 19, water levels were resting at the riverbank and had not yet entered the community. Agnes Housler, Russian Mission’s city administrator, said that the community is on flood warning.

“Can't sleep at night because we don't know if we'll have to evacuate during early hours of the morning,” Housler said.

In Russian Mission, several households preemptively evacuated their homes due to increasing water levels. According to Housler, they are staying with friends in the community and no homes have been impacted by water as of the evening of May 19.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.