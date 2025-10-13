First emergency aid shipments arrive in storm-impacted Y-K Delta communities

As floodwaters tore through coastal villages across the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta on Sunday, Oct. 12, residents fled to higher ground while emergency responders launched evacuation and relief efforts.

By Monday, Oct. 13, emergency aid shipments were arriving in storm-impacted communities, delivering essential supplies including food, water, and diapers.

Hundreds of Alaskans remained sheltered in local schools – often the highest ground available and in times of crisis, one of the few places with reliable water, sewer, and generator power. In Kipnuk, community members reported that more than 600 people were sheltering in the school – roughly the entire population of the village. Three people from Kipnuk were evacuated to Bethel to receive medical care, according to the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center (AKRCC). In Kotlik, community members reported that around 70 people were sheltered in the school. In Kwigillingok, over 400 people used the school building as an evacuation site.

Meanwhile, rescue teams evacuated 51 people from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok and , in Bethel, the Alaska Army National Guard Readiness Center, also known as the Armory, prepared 100 beds for evacuees from surrounding villages.

Anyone in need of rescue is instructed to contact the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at 907-551-7230.

With most of the community's runways reported to be clear of water, relief efforts were deployed throughout the region on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 12.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC), the region’s primary health care provider, said that it sent medical staff and prescription medications to Kwigillingok, Kipnuk, Tuntutuliak, and Chefornak at the request of village Elders. Behavioral health teams were also scheduled to travel to Kwigillingok and Kipnuk on Monday, Oct. 13. YKHC said that it’s also working to evacuate around 40 Elders and pregnant women to Bethel.

Water, food, and sanitation supplies like hand sanitizer, diapers, and wipes are being flown to communities along the coast and up the Kuskokwim River – a coordinated effort between YKHC, the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC), the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP), and the State of Alaska.

Nightmute received water and food via Fox Air aid drops on Oct. 12, with another delivery slated to arrive on the morning of Oct. 13. The village of Napakiak also received box drops as well for the 10 families sheltering in its school building.

Kipnuk’s runway reportedly sustained structural damage. As of the morning of Oct. 13, a Black Hawk helicopter was headed to the community to regain contact and manage sewer line issues at the school.

Some communities still have power and sewer lines down and are continuing to assess damage as water levels continue to recede.

A relief fundraising effort, called the Western Alaska Disaster Relief 2025 Fund, is being organized through AVCP with the support of local partners. It’s calling for donations to help fund aid resources.

YKHC anticipates significant short-term and long-term housing needs in the region, with nearly 1,000 people displaced from their homes.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.