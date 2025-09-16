© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Mekoryuk man sentenced to more than 150 years in prison for sexual assault and abuse

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published September 16, 2025 at 12:21 PM AKDT
The Nora Guinn Justice Complex in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
The Nora Guinn Justice Complex in Bethel, Alaska.

A Mekoryuk man has been sentenced to more than 150 years in prison — 181 years in prison with 25 suspended — for sexual assault and sexual abuse. The state said that it may be the longest sentence for those types of crimes handed down in the history of Alaska.

Fifty-eight-year-old Leonard Olrun was convicted earlier this year of sexually assaulting and abusing multiple children between 2019 and 2021.

Olrun had previously been convicted of three other sexual crimes, spanning as far back as 1987.

Bethel Superior Court Judge William Montgomery took those previous convictions, as well as other “aggravating factors,” into consideration when sentencing.

Montgomery also praised the child who reported Olrun’s behavior to their school counselor, which led to his conviction.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
