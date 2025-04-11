© 2025 KYUK
No injuries reported after small plane crash-lands in Bethel

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published April 11, 2025 at 2:39 PM AKDT
A Piper PA-18 is seen on its wing after crash landing in Bethel on Wednesday April 9, around 10 AM
Danielle Craven
A Piper PA-18 is seen on its wing after crash landing in Bethel at around 10 a.m. on April 9, 2025.

A two-seater plane emergency landed in Bethel Wednesday morning (April 9), according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). No passengers were injured, according to safety officials. It remains unclear how many passengers were on board the plane.

NTSB Western Pacific Region Chief Dennis Hogenson said that a Piper PA-18-150 registered to Elijah Air crashed in Bethel at 10 a.m. on April 9.

Hogenson said the incident occurred as an attempt to abort takeoff. Photos shared with KYUK by a community member indicated the plane ended up near H-Marker Lake in Bethel.

Although the NTSB did not report injuries from the crash landing, it says that the plane has sustained significant damage.

NTSB is investigating the incident. A preliminary report is expected in the next two weeks.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
