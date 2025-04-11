No injuries reported after small plane crash-lands in Bethel

A two-seater plane emergency landed in Bethel Wednesday morning (April 9), according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). No passengers were injured, according to safety officials. It remains unclear how many passengers were on board the plane.

NTSB Western Pacific Region Chief Dennis Hogenson said that a Piper PA-18-150 registered to Elijah Air crashed in Bethel at 10 a.m. on April 9.

Hogenson said the incident occurred as an attempt to abort takeoff. Photos shared with KYUK by a community member indicated the plane ended up near H-Marker Lake in Bethel.

Although the NTSB did not report injuries from the crash landing, it says that the plane has sustained significant damage.

NTSB is investigating the incident. A preliminary report is expected in the next two weeks.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.