Single-engine plane crashes on takeoff in Bethel, no injury reported

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published June 2, 2024 at 6:47 PM AKDT
Grant Aviation planes at Bethel's airport in 2020.

A single-engine plane crashed during takeoff in Bethel on Sunday, June 2, according to acting Bethel Police Chief Christopher Wigner. The pilot was the only person on board the plane and was not injured in the crash, Wigner said Sunday evening.

In an emailed statement, Wigner wrote that Bethel Police, Bethel Fire Department, and Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a plane crash on June 2. He said that the single-engine plane, operated by Grant Aviation, had crashed during takeoff for unknown reasons.

Investigation of the crash has been turned over to the Alaska State Troopers, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing news story. KYUK will update with additional information as it becomes available.

Public Safety
