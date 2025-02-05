Bethel boil water notice remains as city addresses remaining frozen service lines

Many water customers in the Bethel Heights piped water distribution system remain under a boil water notice after a freeze-up on Jan. 30 led to roughly 100 homes losing access to piped water. Service was restored to most of the homes by Feb. 3, according to city officials.

The boil water notice applies to dozens of properties within what is known as “Loop A,” serving a majority of the homes in Bethel's Housing subdivision.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth are unsafe under a boil water notice, while attention should be paid to avoid getting water in one’s mouth when bathing and showering.

On Feb. 5, city manager Lori Strickler said that all but six of the previously-frozen homes had service restored, and that three of the properties still affected had issues with a lack of activated line heating systems: either glycol lines known as heat trace systems, or heat tape.

Strickler said the city is working to clear the remaining service lines, but noted that a handful of the still frozen lines did not have heat tape plugged in or working, causing an avoidable delay in the thaw. Strickler encouraged property owners and renters to learn about how heat tape works and the appropriate time to use it.

Strickler said the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation has provided access to a water jetter system used to clear out residential service lines, and that the city would be working with the jetter on longer service lines on the morning of Feb. 6.

She said the city expects to have an update on the boil water notice by the evening of Feb. 6.