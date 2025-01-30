Frozen main leaves over 100 Bethel households with limited water

The City of Bethel says a portion of its main water line near one of the community’s two water treatment plants has frozen.

“There are a few areas in our Bethel Heights main lines that are not circulating, which has led to at least 100 homes that have service lines that are frozen,” said City Manager Lori Strickler at a joint meeting of the Bethel City Council and the Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council on Thursday evening (Jan. 30).

As of Thursday evening, the city began distributing five gallon bottles of safe drinking water to the properties impacted by the freezing lines. In a press release, the city asked that the water only be used for drinking to ensure there’s enough for all of the impacted properties.

Bethel officials encourage everyone in the Bethel Heights water distribution system – primarily the Housing neighborhood and the Lower Kuskokwim School District campus – to maintain a light flow on one faucet in their building to prevent freezing pipes.

In a press release, the city said it will begin addressing the freezing mainlines on Friday morning (Jan. 31), and will focus efforts to prevent further freezing and restore water flow to as many homes as possible.

City manager Strickler said city workers would wait until the morning because of concerns about freezing the pipes to more homes.

“We have concern of initiating a thaw solution this evening (Jan. 30), because we'll have to stop circulation of the lines, which could lead to further freeze ups for the other 100 plus homes that are still in operation, as well as the school,” Strickler said.

Officials say they don’t know how long it will take to return water flow to the frozen properties.

Residents impacted by the frozen lines can call 907-543-1373, connected@cityofbethel.net , or fill out an online form with questions or concerns.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.