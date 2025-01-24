© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
St. Mary's man sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexual assault

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published January 24, 2025 at 10:22 AM AKST
The Nora Guinn Justice Complex in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
The Nora Guinn Justice Complex in Bethel, Alaska.

A man from the lower Yukon River community of St. Mary’s has been sentenced to serve 99 years in prison for sexually assaulting an incapacitated family member in 2021.

According to a press release, 51-year-old Peter Moses was convicted in Bethel court of second-degree sexual assault following a weeklong trial in April 2024.

Moses faced the lengthy sentence due to having two prior felony sex assault convictions, including a conviction for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in 1995.

In cases where an offense is a third sexual felony conviction, Alaska statute recommends a 99-year sentence, known as a presumptive sentence, although it’s not mandatory.

Moses was sentenced on Jan. 16 in Bethel court by Bethel Superior Court Judge William Montgomery.
Public Safety Bethel Superior Court
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
