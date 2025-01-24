St. Mary's man sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexual assault

A man from the lower Yukon River community of St. Mary’s has been sentenced to serve 99 years in prison for sexually assaulting an incapacitated family member in 2021.

According to a press release , 51-year-old Peter Moses was convicted in Bethel court of second-degree sexual assault following a weeklong trial in April 2024.

Moses faced the lengthy sentence due to having two prior felony sex assault convictions, including a conviction for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in 1995.

In cases where an offense is a third sexual felony conviction, Alaska statute recommends a 99-year sentence, known as a presumptive sentence, although it’s not mandatory.

Moses was sentenced on Jan. 16 in Bethel court by Bethel Superior Court Judge William Montgomery.