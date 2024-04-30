© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Jury convicts St. Mary's man of one count of second-degree sexual assault

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published April 30, 2024 at 12:52 PM AKDT
The Nora Guinn Justice Center in Bethel, Alaska on July 14, 2023.
Josiah Swope
/
KYUK
The Nora Guinn Justice Center in Bethel, Alaska on July 14, 2023.

A Bethel jury has convicted a St. Mary’s man of one count of second-degree sexual assault.

The man, 50-year-old Peter Moses, was accused of the assault stemming from a June 2021 incident that took place in the lower Yukon River community of St. Mary’s.

The jury acquitted Moses of another, more serious count of first-degree sexual assault.

Moses’ sentencing is scheduled for September 19 in Bethel. He faces a presumed sentence of 99 years, due to two previous convictions for sexual offenses.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
