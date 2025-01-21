Internet disruptions reported in Northwest Alaska due to apparent subsea cable break

An apparent subsea fiber optic cable break is to blame for a widespread internet outage in Northwest Alaska, according to telecommunications company Quintillion.

Users first reported internet issues early on Jan. 18. Quintillion subsequently confirmed the outage via Facebook at 10:02 a.m. In the post, Quintillion said, “it appears there was a subsea fiber optic cable break near Oliktok Point, and the outage will be prolonged.”

The apparent cable break is in a similar location to an outage in 2023 that left customers without internet for 14 weeks. Repairs were performed by a specialized vessel during the ice-free summer months.

No timeline was provided for resumed service, although Quintillion said that it is “working with our partners and customers on alternative solutions.”

When reached by email, a spokesperson for Quintillion reiterated the message shared on Facebook and was not able to share any further details.

Map from submarinecablemap.com with KNOM edits The approximate site of a line break in the Quintillion Subsea Cable Network.

The Quintillion Subsea Cable Network runs from Prudhoe Bay to Nome. Service disruptions are expected at each of the line’s stops along the route, including in Utqiaġvik, Wainwright, Point Hope, and Kotzebue.

Plans to expand the network from Nome to Homer are underway, although they won’t be operational until 2027. The project seeks to limit internet disruptions due to line breaks by rerouting internet traffic north to Prudhoe Bay or south to Homer, away from the site of the break.

In an update on Jan. 19, Quintillion President Mac McHale said that repairs would not be possible until late summer, and that the company is exploring alternative options to restore service in the region.