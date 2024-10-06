Hooper Bay man arrested, charged with murder in deaths of Novely Rivers and Abigail Olson

A 20-year-old Hooper Bay resident has been arrested and charged with murder in the violent deaths of two Hooper Bay women last week, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said that Shaquille Carawan was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree murder, tampering with evidence, controlled substance misconduct, and furnishing alcohol to minors in a dry community. Carawan was taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel, according to troopers.

The bodies of 18-year-olds Novely Rivers and Abigail Olson were discovered in a Hooper Bay residence on Oct. 2. Troopers said that dozens of law enforcement officers from around the state assisted with the homicide investigation.

