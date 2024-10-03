Troopers investigating 2 potential homicides in Hooper Bay

Alaska State Troopers are investigating two potential homicides in the coastal village of Hooper Bay after two 18-year-old women were found dead in a residence there on Oct. 2.

Troopers said that they received a call early on Oct. 2 that 18-year-old Novely Rivers and 18-year-old Abigail Olson had been found deceased. The deaths are being investigated as homicides based on “evidence at the scene,” according to troopers.

Both bodies have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, and the families have been notified.

As of midday on Oct. 2, troopers said that no arrests had been made in the case, and had not publicly identified any suspects. According to their dispatch, 10 troopers from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and around Western Alaska are in Hooper Bay assisting with the investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken with them to call 907-543-2294. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the AKTips phone app or at https://dps.alaska.gov/AST/Tips .

This is a developing news story and may be updated with additional information.