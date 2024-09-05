Body recovered from banks of Kuskokwim near Napaskiak

A body has been recovered from the banks of the Kuskokwim River below the community of Napaskiak, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said that they received notification of the human remains on the afternoon of Sept. 3, but that they were unable to make a positive identification.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage and an investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.