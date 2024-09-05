© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Body recovered from banks of Kuskokwim near Napaskiak

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published September 5, 2024 at 9:42 AM AKDT
Will McCarthy
/
KYUK

A body has been recovered from the banks of the Kuskokwim River below the community of Napaskiak, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said that they received notification of the human remains on the afternoon of Sept. 3, but that they were unable to make a positive identification.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage and an investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.
Tags
Public Safety DeathsboatingKuskokwim River
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson