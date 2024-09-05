Body of second man missing in Akiak boating incident recovered from Kuskokwim River

The body of a boater who had been missing since a boat capsized on the Kuskokwim River near Akiak in late July has been recovered, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said that they received a report from Bethel Search and Rescue of a body found in the river somewhere below Akiachak on Aug. 28. The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office and later positively identified as 31-year-old Robert Lott of Akiak.

Troopers have also released the identity of the second person who died in the incident as 28-year-old David Alexie Jr. of Tuluksak. His body was recovered on Aug. 8 by a passing boater just below Akiak.

Search and rescue crews from Akiak, Akiachak, Bethel, Kwethluk, and Tuluksak spent weeks combing the area following the incident.

Another passenger who was on the boat survived the incident and was found clinging to the riverbank in a shortcut slough just below Akiak the same evening.

Troopers said that the next of kin of the deceased have been notified.