3 killed in Bethel house fire

Three people have died after a house fire in Bethel on June 14.

Acting Bethel Police Chief Christopher Wigner said that Doreen Black, Gregory Alfred, and Nastasia Nick died over the weekend after being medevaced out of the community for treatment.

“They were life-flighted out to Anchorage, and then they had two of the victims transported out to Seattle,” Wigner said on June 17. “At this time, we have received information that all three have passed away.”

Wigner said that the Bethel Fire Department and police initially responded to a report of a house fire at 1019 Ridgecrest Dr. at about 2:15 p.m. on June 14.

First responders saw smoke coming out of the home. When firefighters went inside they found Black, Alfred, and Nick unconscious. All three were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Wigner said that local first responders spent the weekend trying to figure out what caused the fire. He said the state fire marshal’s office traveled to Bethel to help the local fire investigator.

“The investigation has revealed that it appears that the fire was started accidentally, possibly by a cigarette [that] started a fire on the couch and spread to part of the residence,” Wigner said.

It’s not clear who owns the building that caught fire.

The office of the Alaska State Fire Marshal did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated with additional information.