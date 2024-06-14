© 2024 KYUK
Bethel house fire leaves 3 in critical condition

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:29 PM AKDT
Three people were in “critical” condition after a house fire in Bethel on Friday afternoon (June 14), according to Bethel’s Police Department.

Acting Police Chief Christopher Wigner wrote in a statement Friday evening that Bethel’s Fire Department and police responded to a report of a house fire on Ridgecrest Dr. at about 2:15 p.m. on June 14.

After observing smoke coming out of the residence, the fire department entered the house and found a man and two women unconscious. The individuals were transported to a local hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, according to the police statement.

First responders are investigating the cause of the fire.

Bethel Police ask anyone with information about the fire to contact Fire Investigator Warren at 907-543-2131 or Investigator Watson at 907-543-3781.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated with additional information.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
