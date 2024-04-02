© 2024 KYUK
National Guard personnel jumped from a search and rescue aircraft to deliver blood to a Kotlik woman

KYUK | By Emily Schwing
Published April 2, 2024 at 9:41 AM AKDT
Framed by the tail of a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II, a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk, carrying 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angel personnel recovery Airmen, sorties from Unalakleet March 21, 2024. The HH-60 transloaded Guardian Angels to the HC-130 before continuing to Kotlik for a medical evacuation mission there. (Courtesy photo)
Alaska Air National Guard Guardian Angel personnel staged a dramatic rescue of a Kotlik woman on March 22, parachuting into the village in poor weather conditions to deliver medical care.

According to a press release, the patient had “significant internal bleeding, she was experiencing low blood pressure and had a rapid pulse,” so the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation requested a medevac. But blowing snow and low visibility prevented civilian air ambulances from responding.

So members of the Alaska Air National Guard jumped into the village from a 176th Wing combat search and rescue aircraft to deliver two units of blood to the patient, who was being cared for at the Kotlik clinic. They received guidance from a doctor in Bethel before evacuating the woman. Persistent bad weather forced the National Guard aircraft to divert to McGrath and then to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, where the patient was then taken to an Anchorage-area hospital.

There is no update on her current condition.
Emily Schwing
Emily Schwing is a long-time Alaska-based reporter.
