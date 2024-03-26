Annual tsunami warning system test coming Wednesday, March 27

An annual test of Alaska’s tsunami warning system is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 at about 10:20 a.m. It will broadcast over radio and television stations around the state.

The National Weather Service, the Alaska State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Alaska Broadcasters Association are testing the system as part of Tsunami Preparedness Week in Alaska. It coincides with the 60th anniversary of the magnitude 9.2 earthquake that hit Alaska in 1964.

Some coastal communities may also activate their tsunami warning sirens.

The test won’t go to cell phones this time around. The group won’t utilize the Wireless Emergency Alert system for the March 27 test. In the event of an actual tsunami, that system would be activated.

