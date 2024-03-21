Alakanuk man sentenced to more than 100 years in prison

On March 19, an Alakanuk man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following multiple convictions, including first degree sexual assault. The sentence comes after a three-week jury trial that ended in November 2023.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, Paul James Jr. furnished four minors with alcohol during a party at his home in 2019. The survivor, a female family member, was assaulted, beaten, bitten, and strangled by James Jr. after that party.

The judge in the case heard from five other female survivors who accused James Jr. of repeated sexual and physical assault dating back to 2005.

The prosecutor in the case asked the judge to find the defendant to be a “worst offender.” The Judge agreed, “and noted that in 10 years on the bench he has only made that finding two or three times.”

Bethel’s Tundra Women’s Coalition provided advocacy support for the victim throughout the case.

If you or someone you know is unsafe or in need of help, you can contact the Tundra Women’s Coalition 24-hour hotline by calling 1-800-478-7799 or 907-543-3456.