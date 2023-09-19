LKSD, YSD, and Kuspuk School District among schools across Alaska to receive email bomb threat

All three school districts on the Kuskokwim River: the Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD), Yupiit School District (YSD), and the Aniak-based Kuspuk School District (KSD), were among the school districts across the state that received bomb threats via email today. The threats do not appear to be credible at this time.

Kuspuk School District Superintendent Madeline Aguilard said that 12 Alaska school district superintendents, including her, received emails today threatening violence in their schools.

LKSD also said in a statement that they received a bomb threat sent via email to numerous school districts across Alaska.

Dillingham City School District, Annette Island School District, and Southeast Island School District also posted on social media that they received threats.

In an email, Aguilard said: "There has not been any suspicious activity reported at any of the KSD schools sites at this time. The threat is broad in nature and lacks specific information. However, as always, threats of any kind are taken seriously. Please report anything you deem suspicious."

YSD Superintendent Scott Ballard said that he discussed the issue today on a Zoom meeting with other superintendents and law enforcement; they decided it wasn't a credible threat.

KSD reported the email to the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). LKSD said that they followed district protocols and are working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including Bethel Police Department, the Alaska State Troopers, the FBI, and the Alaska Division of Emergency Management.

In a statement, the Alaska State Troopers said: "The Alaska State Troopers and our partners at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Anchorage field office are actively investigating a threat sent to multiple Alaska schools earlier today. The threat does not appear credible at this time. The FBI and troopers are currently investigating the source of the threat."

Schools remained open in the school districts. KSD said that there was no change to the school day schedule. LKSD and KSD said that parents may contact their local school if they have questions about student pickup.

