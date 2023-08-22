4 people injured after car crash in Bethel

Early Aug. 20 at 2:30 a.m., first responders arrived at the scene of a serious car collision between Standard Oil Road and Bethel’s hospital. Two vehicles, each with two people inside, crashed. All four involved were injured.

The two passengers in the not at fault vehicle were stable with multiple lacerations. They went to Bethel’s hospital but were released that same night.

The two passengers in the car at fault were medevaced out of Bethel due to serious injuries. The police department believes that it was an alcohol-related incident. They are finishing up the police report and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police also say that while they were on the scene, there were two additional DUI arrests after two cars and one ATV attempted to drive through the active crime scene, one of which was speeding and almost ran over the detective.

Detective Dylan Floyd said that they’re going to be heavily enforcing DUI-related incidents after this. She said to expect to see a lot more traffic enforcement, especially during the night shift hours when most of their DUI-related incidents occur. Bethel Police will also be enforcing traffic laws for ATV’s.

