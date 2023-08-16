Bethel’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center offers discounted membership rates

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center (YKFC) is implementing a new membership program that they say is intended to widen access to their facilities. The program will provide discounts to community members who may not be able to afford the full price tag. The discounted rate can be used for purchasing memberships, day passes, or group fitness class passes. The rate can’t be used for rentals, parties, or special events.

“So the program is based on number of people in the household and household income,” said YKFC Facilities Manager Stacey Reardon. “And participants in the program can be eligible for between 25% and 75% discounts on our memberships or our day passes, as well as on our group fitness class passes.”

Those interested can start by determining the discount level they could claim on their eligibility chart, deciding which type of membership to the facilities they want, and then getting in touch with the fitness center.

“And all of that information is on our website, and they can give us a call at 543-0390 or stop by and take a look,” Reardon said.

Reardon also gave a shout out to the YK Delta Lifesavers Foundation, which currently sponsors half-priced toddler swim and a free teen night thanks to community donations.

