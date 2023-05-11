Napaskiak officials hope power will be widely available Thursday

In Napaskiak, the power came back on briefly on Wednesday evening, before going back out. While the lights continue to flicker, a visiting electrician and team are on the ground working through the new problems, and hoping to find solutions Wednesday.

This afternoon, City Administrator Joe Amik said, “We had to do some fixing with some chargers for the battery,” said City Administrator Joe Amik “Everything should be up and running here in a bit.”

Napaskiak has been without power since Monday, when a small fire took out the generator.

The only place with water and power is the school. The wells, store and clinic have been closed too. Residents hope to have reliable power back before the warming weather rots preserved subsistence food.

State officials also reported visiting the community to assess the situation, and determine if emergency services were needed.