Bethel parents met to discuss the vapes in the classroom

On April 18, about 30 parents, teens, and community members got a look at a table full of confiscated vapes in the cafeteria of Bethel Regional High School. They also got an update on vapes in the school and drugs in the community.

Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Victoria Galanopouls talked about how teens get e-cigarettes in Alaska. Most get vapes from people they know, an estimated 14% of users gave someone money to purchase for them, and 8% bought vapes on the internet. More than a quarter of 6 percent of high schoolers vaped at some point in 2019, compared to 18 percent in 2015.

“We should be worried about this because nicotine affects the developing brain. And we know that adolescents' brains aren't fully developed until age 25,” she said.

The officials said parents might know if their teen is vaping if they find a vape, smell a fruity scent, if the teen is thirstier than usual, decrease their caffeine intake, or possibly start having nose bleeds. They recommend checking in with children, and establishing expectations and agreements around tobacco, especially before social events.

BRHS Principal Alicia Minor sees signs that vaping has been on the rise since teens got back in classrooms.

“Usually in the bathrooms, they're now doing it in class, like in their hoodie, sleeves, like, put it in and then puff it into the other arm. But they're really getting brave and doing it anywhere,” she said.“Or like sometimes it'll just like, fall out, in front of us– like bad timing. And then that's how we catch them too. And then they're like, mortified.”

The district is trying to avoid suspensions for teens caught vaping, instead calling parents to let them know. Their survey of students at BRHS found 15% saying they vape or smoke, and they said they do it for fun, because it tastes good, keeps them calm, and helps them with what they’re going through. Some said they do it because they’re addicted, some said they do it because their friends do. Now, BRHS has installed vape detectors in the hallways, and has teachers and parents on alert. This effort has led to more enforcement.

“When a kid goes into the bathroom, and vapes, I get a text that says, like, the B wing bathroom has been like, and then we click on that, and it takes you to the camera and and like sees who is in the bathroom at that time when the vape sensor went off. And then we usually search them, because we have probable cause,” she said.

YKHC said they’ve been getting requests to travel to a lot of villages in the YK Delta to have similar presentations on vaping in schools. In Nome, the city council has proposed banning vaping devices in an effort to stop young smokers. They’re getting some legal research done before considering any action.

In Bethel, the only place to purchase vapes is in stores that also sell marijuana. But, store owners say they are also concerned as anyone about preventing youth from getting their products. They have a tight security system, and a separate room to check ID’s to make sure patrons are over 21 before buzzing them into the store. Kusko Kush’s manager Jared Karr said.

“If you’re under 21 you can’t even get into our store. And then, I don’t know, there’s been roughly four, five people that we have known who were purchasing vaping products and either giving them or selling them to kids and we banned them from the store,” he said.

Teens who want to quit can find a free texting program for teens, AK Live Vape Free. They can text “vapefree” to 8773373 to receive tips and support to quit.