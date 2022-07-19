There's a power outage planned for Bethel's western areas on July 21

There will be a planned power outage in Bethel on Thursday, July 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The outage will affect western areas of town along the Kuskokwim River.

Those areas include First Avenue, Front Street, Second Avenue, and Third Avenue from Swanson’s Grocery to Nicholson’s Auto. The outage will also include the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge building and nearby Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation buildings.

The outage will allow workers to move power lines from a shorter power pole to a taller pole, according to Bethel power plant Operations Manager Lenny Welch. That work will take place behind the Bethel Youth Facility, where the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation is constructing a new building.

Welch said that raising the power lines will allow larger vehicles to safely pass beneath them.