Bethel police are investigating a recent death as a homicide

KYUK | By Anna Rose MacArthur
Published July 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM AKDT
Bethel police are investigating a recent death in town as a homicide and have a suspect in custody.

On June 29, police received a report of a possible homicide in the 900 block of 6th Avenue. Police and fire medics responded to the scene and found Paul Bosco John, age 33, dead from a traumatic injury, according to a police press release.

Police are investigating his death and have asked the Alaska Department of Public Safety Crime Lab to assist in processing the crime scene.

Police have arrested and charged a suspect with first degree murder and burglary, and have remanded the suspect to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

Anna Rose MacArthur
Anna Rose MacArthur is the KYUK News Director. She has worked at KYUK since 2015 and previously worked at KNOM in Nome, Alaska.
