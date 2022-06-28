© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Safety

The East Fork Fire is no longer threatening lower Yukon River communities, according to fire officials

KYUK | By Anna Rose MacArthur
Published June 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM AKDT
Federal fire officials determined that the East Fork Fire is no longer a threat to lower Yukon River villages as of June 25, 2022.
BLM
Federal fire officials determined that the East Fork Fire is no longer a threat to lower Yukon River villages as of June 25, 2022.

Federal fire officials say that the East Fork Fire is no longer threatening lower Yukon River communities as of June 25.

The 166,587-acre fire has burned for nearly a month near the communities of St. Mary’s, Pitkas Point, Pilot Station, and Mountain Village. The fire stopped growing south toward the communities over a week ago. In recent days, it’s also stopped growing north, and even begun retreating downhill.

In an online update, fire officials say that several Native allotments along the Andreafsky River remain at potential risk from the fire, but the nearest cabin sits 5 miles away. Firefighters have buffered these allotments to reduce the risk of fire, and crews can provide additional protection if needed.

Cooler, moist weather forecast in the coming days is expected to reduce the fire risk even more.

Fire crews determined that another fire that had been burning nearby, the Apoon Pass Fire, is no longer active.

Firefighters remain in the area and are demobilizing fire suppression equipment, like pumps and hoses, around St. Mary’s.

Smoke from the fire will continue to persist. Residents can monitor air quality from a sensor at the St. Mary’s Elementary School.

Public Safety
Anna Rose MacArthur
Anna Rose MacArthur is the KYUK News Director. She has worked at KYUK since 2015 and previously worked at KNOM in Nome, Alaska.
See stories by Anna Rose MacArthur
Related Content
Load More