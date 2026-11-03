Alaska elections officials say most rural early voting sites flagged by lawsuits opened Nov. 2

On Nov. 1, Alaska elections officials told an Alaska Superior Court judge that 13 of the 18 rural early and absentee-in-person voting locations that were flagged in lawsuits filed late last week for failing to open as scheduled would be open on Nov. 2 — one day before Election Day.

The remaining five communities were not able to confirm early voting sites, officials said. And at least three more early voting locations were not open in Western Alaska’s House District 38 on Nov. 2, according to state Rep. Nellie Jimmie, D-Toksook Bay, who joined one of the lawsuits.

Jimmie is among several state legislators and the Alaska Democratic Party who filed a lawsuit against the Alaska Division of Elections on Oct. 30 over rural early voting sites failing to open early. Sites in 18 rural communities from St. Lawrence Island to the Copper River Basin did not open as scheduled and failed to notify voters, according to the filing.

The 18 communities named in the lawsuit are Alakanuk, Chignik Bay, Chistochina, Ekwok, Gambell, Goodnews Bay, Holy Cross, Huslia, Kongiganak, Manokotak, Mountain Village, Nanwalek, Napaskiak, Newhalen, Pedro Bay, Pilot Station, Quinhagak, and Toksook Bay.

On Nov. 1, attorneys for the state responded in court filings confirming 13 of those were “equipped, prepared, and planning to open as scheduled” for voting on Monday, Nov. 2.

Those they said would be open included Chistochina, Ekwok, Gambell, Huslia, Manokotak, Mountain Village, Nanwalek, Pedro Bay, Pilot Station, Quinhagak and Toksook Bay.

Officials said they contacted the remaining five locations — in Alakanuk, Chignik Bay, Goodnews Bay, Holy Cross, and Kongiganak — and were not able to confirm staffing for early voting at those locations as of Nov. 1.

Attorneys for the Alaska Division of Elections argued in court filings the state had done “everything practical” to ensure early and absentee-in-person voting is available in the affected communities. They said residents still had the opportunity to vote on Election Day. They said absentee-in-person voting is not required by law, and “the division nor the court can force a location to open.”

A court hearing on the lawsuit was canceled Nov. 2, as the parties had negotiated and “had found solutions for the remaining sites,” according to an order by Alaska Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews.

Staff with Jimmie’s office reported that early and absentee-in-person voting did not open in Akiak, Napaskiak, and Kwigillingok on Nov. 2, even though the state’s elections website said they were open. Additionally, Tuluksak was open by appointment, despite being listed as closed, Jimmie said.

James Brooks / Alaska Beacon Rep. Nellie Unangiq Jimmie, D-Toksook Bay, speaks Tuesday, May 13, 2025, on the House floor.

The Alaska Beacon was not able to independently verify the open voting locations or where polling places remained closed on Nov. 2.

A spokesperson for the division did not respond to questions about the discrepancies in the division’s listed polling locations and hours on Nov. 2.

As of 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, the division’s website lists two open voting sites in Chignik. The site did not list a voting location in Alakanuk, and voting sites at Goodnews Bay and Kongiginak were listed under temporary closure. A Holy Cross site was listed as open for just two hours.

Early and absentee in-person voting in Mertarvik, Tuluksak, Tuntuntuliak, and Tununak were listed as temporarily closed on the website on Nov. 2.

On Nov. 2, Alaska Democratic Party Chair Jenny-Marie Stryker confirmed the party had agreed to cancel the court hearing as they were “working with the division” ahead of Election Day.

When asked about the discrepancies in early voting locations hours on the afternoon of Nov. 2, Stryker acknowledged both parties were struggling to verify where absentee-in-person voting was available.

“We’re confident the [Alaska] Division of Elections is working hard to address these challenges — but the fact that the parties in this litigation are scrambling at the 11th hour to recruit and certify absentee voting officials speaks to how far the division still has to go,” Stryker said.

“When voters are receiving conflicting or inaccurate information about which locations are open and accessible, it’s clear we have reason to remain concerned,” Stryker said. “We are far from satisfied and will continue working to ensure rural Alaskans have the access to vote that they deserve.”

Progressive groups challenge state over early voting location closures

The lawsuit filed by the Alaska Democratic Party and lawmakers names Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and Alaska Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher in their capacity as administrators of the state’s elections as defendants.

Yereth Rosen / Alaska Beacon Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and Alaska Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher listen to testimony at a July 27, 2026 hearing in Anchorage on Ballot Measure 2.

The 18 affected communities named are predominantly Alaska Native, and all but one are only accessible by boat or plane. Early voting began Oct. 19, and in the days following the early or absentee-in-person voting sites did not open. Some voters who traveled far distances, including by boat and plane, were turned away, according to the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs asked the court to require that the division restore and maintain absentee-in-person voting in those communities, provide a site-by-site report, and publish accurate information for voters to cast their ballots in the affected communities. They asked the court to expedite a decision as voting is underway and continues through Election Day at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The lawsuit cites similar problems in 2022, 2024, and this year’s August primary elections, where several early voting sites opened late or not at all due to staffing shortages. In August, Nunapitchuk voters reportedly had only three hours to vote on election day. Additionally, 75 absentee-in-person ballots were disqualified because they failed to reach the division’s regional office in time to be counted in time.

Rural state representatives are joining the lawsuit including Jimmie, House Speaker Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, and Rep. Robyn Frier, D-Utgiavik. All are running for election.

“Year after year, the [Alaska Division of Elections] has failed to open polling places in rural Alaska, making it harder to vote here than anywhere else in the state,” Jimmie said in a joint email statement ahead of filing the lawsuit on Oct. 29.

“If I was home in Toksook [Bay] currently and not in Bethel, I would not be able to vote early,” Jimmie said. “The right to vote must be meaningful in practice, and recurring disruptions require more than assurances that individual problems will be addressed.”

In the affected communities, the lawsuit cites some local officials running the absentee-in-person polling places who reported not receiving the necessary ballot materials from the division. Some said they were not given proper training on how to administer the voting locations.

The lawsuit also cites the Alaska Democratic Party conducting its own calls to independently verify the status of early and absentee-in-person voting locations. From Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, callers conducted over 600 status checks, an average of 160 sites per day. The party said callers were not able to reach anyone in over 150 calls, and in over 80 instances sites were closed, temporarily closed, or operating on changed hours. In over 60 instances, a site’s reported closing time did not match the hours listed on the division’s website.

The lawsuit argues elections officials are violating their legal duties to administer elections — and maybe further violating requirements for language assistance under a federal consent decree. The parties argue that failing to open early and absentee-in-person sites may deprive voters of in-person language assistance they are entitled to in Yup’ik speaking regions, such as the Dillingham and Kusilvak census areas.

Another lawsuit filed against the division on Oct. 29 by a Washington, D.C. based political non-profit, Midnight Sun Independence Fund, argues the failure to open early voting sites is a violation of Alaskans’ constitutional rights. It also asks for the court to require the division to open and operate all early and absentee-in-person voting locations as scheduled. On Nov. 2, the parties reached a resolution and the case was dropped, according to court filings.

Alaska Division of Elections mounts defense in court

Attorneys for the division said in court filings that the state strives to administer as many absentee-in-person sites as possible. They said the division signs agreements with absentee voting officials, and “they tell the Division what times and locations they will be available for voting.”

They argue the division’s website states that “information is subject to change,” and said the division makes updates when notified.

They argued against a court intervention, saying the division had taken all practical steps to open absentee-in-person voting sites, and “extreme and practically impossible steps” like flying division employees and supplies out to villages would not reach those locations before the end of the day on Nov. 2. They said diverting division staff and resources to five communities would “irreparably harm” the division.

Attorneys for the division argue election officials have fulfilled their duties under the law, and there is no requirement to “supply an official” at an absentee-in-person voting site. They said there is no constitutional right to vote absentee-in-person, and voters have other opportunities to cast a ballot, either by-mail or in-person on Election Day.

Lawmakers called for immediate corrective action as early voting began

Both lawsuits cite a letter from Anchorage Democrat Bill Wielechowski sent on Oct. 23, four days after early voting began, to the Alaska Division of Elections notifying officials that the 18 rural absentee-in-person voting locations were not open as advertised, which was likely a violation of state and federal election law.

On Oct. 26, Beecher responded to Wielechowski, saying that those communities were among 109 absentee-in-person voting sites that confirmed with the division in April, and the division had sent out ballot materials in early October. Beecher said the division had followed up with the 18 communities but did not say which had opened and which remained closed.

“Of the 18 sites listed in your letter, three have now declined to open, 12 have confirmed they are open, and we are working to hear from the remaining three locations,” Beecher said. “Locations are free to change or extend their hours, up to the closing of the polls, to provide additional opportunities to vote.”

On Oct. 28, Jimmie also sent a letter to Beecher and Dahlstrom calling for answers for the early and absentee voting site closures and an “immediate statewide corrective action plan.”

Jimmie asked the division for information on what was being done to restore voting services, how it would notify voters, and what options would be made available whose access to voting had been disrupted or delayed.

Currently, state law allows only ballots cast before 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted.

Jimmie reported that on Oct 27, more than a week after early voting began, at least 17 communities did not have open polling sites, including at least seven communities in her district — Mertarvik, Kongiganak, Tununak, Tuluksak, Toksook Bay, Nunapitchuk, and Akiak.

The next day, Oct. 28, Jimmie reported at least 14 statewide were not open, including six or more in her district — Napaskiak, Tuntutuliak, Toksook Bay, Tuluksak, Tununak, and Chevak. “Several more communities could not be reached,” she wrote.

“Voters in my district are showing up to vote at the time and place the state told them to and finding a locked door,” Jimmie said in a statement announcing the letter. “In communities like mine, where the next option is a plane, boat, or snowmachine ride away, this tells voters that their voice is not valued.”

Jimmie also said she raised similar problems with the division after the August primary election, around polling sites opening late and ballots from Nunapitchuk not reaching Bethel in time to be counted. “My questions about voter recourse, documentation of affected turnout, and corrective measures were not adequately answered,” she wrote.

Part of the response she did receive was election officials asking Jimmie to help recruit poll workers in her district, a request she said was inappropriate because she is running for re-election.

House Speaker Rep. Bryce Edgmon noted in a joint statement on Oct. 29 that the Alaska Legislature passed a bipartisan elections reform package that aimed to address some of the ongoing issues for rural voters. That included creating a rural liaison in the division to help with staffing and opening rural polling sites. Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed the bill, and the Alaska Legislature declined to override the veto by two votes.

“Making voting accessible in a state as vast, rural and remote as Alaska is the state’s responsibility,” Edgmon said. “The [Alaska] Legislature upheld our end of the deal in passing a bipartisan bill that would have improved access, strengthened transparency, and maintained the integrity of our elections. Gov. Dunleavy vetoed that bill.”