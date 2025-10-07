Polls are open for local, REAA, school board elections

Polls are open for municipal and school board elections throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Seats on local government councils are on the ballot, as well as seats on regional school boards for nearly all of the school districts in the region.

In Bethel, the city is offering free bus rides to and from the polls. Both of Bethel’s voting precincts are located at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. Polls close at 8 p.m.

In communities where there isn’t a local election scheduled, the regional school board elections are taking place by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by today, Oct. 7.

