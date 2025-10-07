© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Polls are open for local, REAA, school board elections

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published October 7, 2025 at 9:06 AM AKDT
Bethel voters fill out their ballots at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Nov. 5, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
Bethel voters fill out their ballots at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Nov. 5, 2024.

Polls are open for municipal and school board elections throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Seats on local government councils are on the ballot, as well as seats on regional school boards for nearly all of the school districts in the region.

In Bethel, the city is offering free bus rides to and from the polls. Both of Bethel’s voting precincts are located at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. Polls close at 8 p.m.

In communities where there isn’t a local election scheduled, the regional school board elections are taking place by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by today, Oct. 7.

Find KYUK’s local election coverage here.

If there is an issue with accessing voting in your community, contact the Western Alaska regional office of the Alaska Division of Elections by calling 907-443-5285. You can also email news@kyuk.org to report issues with voting.
Politics Elections 2025
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
